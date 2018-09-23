Phantom 4 Miler Race to Support Local Animal Rescues

Lydia Jordan

Marketing Manager

Family- and pet-friendly fall fun run on Oct. 27 will raise funds for Animal House Rescue & Grooming and Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic

Fort Collins, Colo. (Sept. 20, 2018) – The 9th Annual Phantom 4 Miler is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 27 and will benefit two of Northern Colorado’s biggest animal rescues: Animal House Rescue & Grooming and Fort

Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic. The event is being hosted by presenting sponsor The Biergarten at Anheuser Busch. Registration for the race is open now for human—and canine—participants.

The race will once again be held at Anheuser Busch, 2351 Busch Dr. #2, Fort Collins, CO 80524, and the race route will feature spectacular views of the foothills. Pre-registration is open through Oct. 25 for $35 for individuals or $30 per person for teams of 4 or more. Racers may register on the day of the event for $40 per individual or $35 per team member if space allows. Registration includes a race shirt, post-race hot breakfast and a beer, and a Phantom 4 Miler bandana.

Participants, both human and canine, are encouraged to wear costumes. The event will include a prerace costume contest and a post-race costume parade. Prizes will be awarded for best canine costume, best canine and human duo costume, best team costume, and more. Awards will also be given to top male and female race finishers overall and by age group.

The event will include live music and sponsor booths, and all attendees are invited to take a free brewery tour. Animal House Rescue & Grooming and Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay Neuter Clinic will both be on site with information about their organizations.

“We’re so excited to be partnering with Animal House again for this fun Halloween race that will benefit many homeless cats and dogs in our region,” said Sarah Swanty, executive director of Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic. “All of the dogs and their owners in costumes are quite a sight to see!”

Ali Eccleston, executive director of Animal House Rescue & Grooming, said, “We are so grateful to our amazing community of animal lovers who support the work we do by coming out to events like this.”

Last year, over 450 racers and 25 sponsors helped to raise nearly $14,000 for the two rescues.

Pre-registration will end at midnight MST on Thursday, October 25, but in order to guarantee a Phantom 4 Miler shirt, racers must register by Friday, October 12. Packet pickup will be available prior to the day of the event or beginning at 7:30 a.m on race day. For more information and to register, visit animalhousehelp.org/phantom4miler.

About Animal House Rescue & Grooming

Opened in March 2007, Animal House Rescue is an adoption guarantee, limited-admission, nonprofit shelter and a supportive resource for over 50 shelters and rescues both statewide and nationally.

Partnering with over-populated and under-served shelters, we provide relief in decreasing the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs and puppies. We have saved nearly 7,000 lives, provided more than 30,000 grooming services (which support our shelter) and continue to provide a valuable service both to the animals and our communities. At Animal House we give homeless dogs and puppies what they need most–the time to find their forever homes. For more information visit www.animalhousehelp.org

About Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic

Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic is an adoption guarantee, nonprofit cat shelter and subsidized sterilization clinic for both dogs and cats. The organization is dedicated to the well-being of all cats and dogs in our community with emphasis on preventing pet overpopulation and on the sheltering and placement of surrendered or abandoned cats into loving, permanent homes. To further reduce pet overpopulation, our organization also provides spay/neuter assistance to low-income pet owners, and has a Community Cat Program that traps and sterilizes feral felines. Since its inception, the shelter has found homes for over 16,000 cats, and the clinic has performed over 56,000 surgeries. For more information, please visit www.FCCRSNC.org.

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support by donating $1 per month to North Forty News. This simple gesture will help us hire more journalists.