Pile Burning Resuming on the Canyon Lakes Ranger District

By

Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests

Pawnee National Grassland

Canyon Lakes Ranger District

Fort Collins, Colorado

Firefighters from the Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest plan to take advantage of recent snow to burn slash piles created from multiple fuels reduction and hazardous tree removal projects. Burning could resume as soon as January 30. Pile burning is an important step to complete fuels reduction efforts on the forest.

Staff is currently evaluating snow conditions at numerous locations, with an emphasis in the Glen Haven area, to determine where burning could occur over the next week.

Areas with hand piles:

Magic Sky (approximately 4 ½ miles southeast of Red Feather Lakes on south side of County Road 74E)

Red Feather 4 (Red Feather Lakes area northwest of Goodell Corner)

Glen Haven 1 (north of Glen Haven near North Fork Trailhead)

Thompson River 4 (approximately 6 miles east of Estes Park)

Elkhorn (southwest of Red Feather Lakes north of Bellaire Lake Campground)

Red Feather 3 (east of Red Feather Lakes northeast of Dowdy Lake Campground)

Areas with machine piles:

Stub Creek (near the Stub Creek Work Center near Glendevey)

Elkhorn Broadcast Prep (northwest of Rustic)

Swampou (in the Red Feather Lakes area south of Bald Mountain Trailhead)

Red Feather 4 (east and southeast of the Molly Lake Trailhead near Red Feather Lakes)

Elkhorn 1 (near the Bellaire Lake Campground)

These piles are only ignited under certain conditions, including favorable smoke dispersal and adequate snow cover. The areas are monitored after burning is completed. When and where burning occurs depends on the conditions listed above. Public and firefighter safety is always the number one priority in burning operations.

If you would like to receive regular updates about burning in your area, please contact Reghan Cloudman at 970-295-6770 or rcloudman@fs.fed.us to get added to the district’s email contact list. Burning is also announced on our recorded information line at 970-498-1030 and information is posted online athttp://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/4648/. Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.

Find this news online: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/arp/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD607934

or follow on Facebook and Twitter @usfsclrd