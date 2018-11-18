Pile Burning to Continue Next Week

Reghan Cloudman

Firefighters plan to continue to take advantage of expected snow to burn piles in the Magic Sky project area, located approximately 4 ½ miles southeast of Red Feather Lakes, throughout next week as conditions allow. Expect to see smoke in the area. Approximately 10 piles are left.

These piles are only ignited under certain conditions, including favorable smoke dispersal and adequate snow cover. The areas are monitored after burning is completed. When and where burning occurs depends on the conditions listed above. Public and firefighter safety is always the number one priority in burning operations.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.

