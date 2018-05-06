Planning Commission has an Opening

Deadline to submit your application has been extended to May 18th

The Town’s Planning Commission is comprised of seven volunteer members, appointed by the Timnath Town Council. Its agendas deal with important issues that will have a direct impact on the future of our community such as Development Applications, Land Use, Economy, Transportation and Infrastructure, Community Facilities and Services and Parks and Recreation. The commission is charged with the creation/adoption of the Town’s Comprehensive Plan which preserves and enhances the existing Town and its identity while encouraging growth in a manner that recognizes the values of the Town’s residents.

Planning Commission meetings are held on the 1st and 3rd Tuesdays of the month at 6:00 p.m., at the Timnath Administration Building, located at 4800 Goodman Street.

Requirements: You must be at least 18 years of age, be eligible to vote (not necessarily registered) and a Timnath Resident (for a minimum of 30 days).

All applicants must submit a completed application that includes three references and a resume. For your convenience, you can use the online application below. You can also print the application from the PDF button below or pick one up at the Town Administration building. Printed version can be returned in person or by mail to: Town of Timnath, 4800 Goodman St., Timnath, CO. 80547 (Attention: Planning Commission Applications). Please note: All application are due by 5:00 PM (MDT) May 18, 2018

Thank you for taking an active role in your community!

Online Application PDF Application