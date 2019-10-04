Platte River seeks more solar power

RFP issued for 150 MW of additional solar generating capacity

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

On behalf of its four owner communities, Platte River Power Authority issued a request for proposals (RFP) for up to 150 megawatts of additional photovoltaic electric generating capacity.

Under the terms of the RFP, Platte River seeks to add the noncarbon generating capacity no later than Dec. 31, 2023, when current tax credits are scheduled to end and receive power from the installation under a 15- to 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA). The new solar facility will need to connect to Platte River’s transmission system in northern Colorado or substations located near any of its four owner communities of Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont or Loveland.

“Additional solar power is critical to diversifying our energy mix,” said Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River. “This project represents another significant step toward our long-term goal of providing our communities with 100% noncarbon energy.”

Platte River currently receives energy from a 30 MW solar installation at the Rawhide Energy Station, which contributes to approximately 30% of the noncarbon energy delivered by Platte River to its owner communities. Another 22 MW of solar capacity, along with battery storage, will be added at Rawhide in 2020, and 225 MW of new wind power capacity will be built in southern Wyoming, with its output delivered to Rawhide.

Interested bidders are asked to deliver their RFPs to Platte River by Oct. 25, 2019. Depending on viability, Platte River may announce a winning bidder by the end of the year. A copy of the RFP can be found on Platte River’s website.

Platte River Power Authority is a not-for-profit wholesale electricity generation and transmission provider that delivers safe, reliable, environmentally responsible and financially sustainable energy and services to its owner communities of Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland, Colorado for delivery to their utility customers.