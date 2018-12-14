Play It Safe on the Poudre Initiative Receives $10,000 donation from Blue Federal Credit Union

Jordan Williams

FORT COLLINS (December 11, 2018) – During a special event at Blue Federal Credit Union’s (Blue) downtown Fort Collins Branch, the Poudre Heritage Alliance (PHA) and Larimer County Dive Rescue Team (LCDRT) received a $10,000 donation towards the Play It Safe on the Poudre Initiative. The generous financial support from Blue will allow LCDRT to purchase a new boat and rescue equipment.

Matt Jackson, President of the nonprofit, volunteer-led LCDRT shared, “On behalf of the citizens of Larimer County and the Larimer County Dive Rescue Team, I would like to personally thank the Poudre Heritage Alliance and Blue for their hard work and continuing effort to keep the Poudre River a safe environment for recreators and for helping keep LCDRT prepared to respond to water-related incidents.”

The seed was planted for this Initiative when the National Park Foundation awarded the PHA a grant to educate the community about the diversion structures within the river and how they affect recreational use. After a river fatality occurred in the summer of 2017, multiple agencies came together to launch the “Play it Safe on the Poudre” Initiative. The program partners included the Poudre Fire Authority, the City of Fort Collins, Larimer County, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, LCDRT, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, National Park Foundation, and Poudre Heritage Alliance for the Cache la Poudre River National Heritage Area.

The Initiative’s first goals were to install hazard and safety signage upstream from the diversion structures; install put-in and take-out signage that shared safety information; and create maps of the recreational routes. Once signage was installed, efforts focused on community education given that knowledge is a key to safety awareness. Moving forward the Initiative will continue education and outreach activities in Larimer County, and expand partnerships “downstream” in Windsor and Weld County.

The Blue Federal Credit Union believes in supporting their community and those who serve to help protect and keep us safe. With that in mind, Blue partnered with PHA in support of the Play it Safe Initiative by creating the first-ever “Splash-In” event. The event was held on August 24 at Horsetooth Reservoir as a fundraiser for the initiative and Blue generously matched donations up to $10,000. The Poudre Heritage Alliance and the “Play it Safe” Initiative thank Blue and the community for their support!