Points West Community Bank Celebrates Earth Day With Paper Shredding Event

To celebrate Earth Day, Points West Community Bank is hosting a Paper Shredding Event on April 22, 2019. During normal participating branch hours, customers are allowed to bring in one box of paper to shred for free.

“Offering free paper shredding and awarding those that switch to e-Statements are a few ways our bank can go green and encourage our customers to do the same,” said Mark Brase, Front Range President of Points West Community Bank. “All Points West Community Bank branches are committed to the cause and hope to make an impact on our community and environment.”

Alongside the event, Points West Community Bank is awarding customers $5 for enrolling in e-Statements until April 22, 2019. e-Statements are the quickest and safest way to view and access monthly account statement, not to mention, switching to paperless statements is good for the environment. To learn more and receive step-by-step instructions on setting up e-Statements visit https://pwcbank.com/colorado/green-for-green/.

Points West Community Bank is a community bank where customer interests always come first. Since 1906, Points West has remained locally owned and operated, committed to providing premium banking services to its customers and communities. Points West has locations in Windsor, Wellington and Greeley along with Julesburg and Haxtun, Colo. and locations in Nebraska and Wyoming.

The participating locations include Julesburg, 100 E. 3rd St. Julesburg; Water Valley, 355 Eastman Park Dr. Windsor; Greeley, 6801 West 20th Street Greeley; Wellington, 8100 6th St. Wellington: Haxtun, 128 S. Colorado Ave. Haxtun; Good Samaritan Bank, 805 Compassion Dr. Windsor; and Windsor, 1291 Main St. Windsor.

For more information about the services provided at Points West Community Bank, visit www.pwcbank.com.