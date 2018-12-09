Police Arrest Kettle Thief

On December 6, 2018 officers located Nicholas Rosselis-Freeman and arrested him for theft.
On November 30, 2018 Fort Collins Police Dispatch received a report that the Salvation Army bell ringer stole the kettle donation money from the King Soopers located at 2602 S. Timberline Rd. in Fort Collins. Through the investigation, officers were able to identify Nicholas Rosselis-Freeman (DOB 08/09/1991) as the suspect.

On December 6, 2018 officers located Rosselis-Freeman and arrested him for theft, a class 2 misdemeanor, and booked him into the Larimer County Jail on that charge. A booking photo is attached courtesy of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Theft is a class 2 misdemeanor if the value of the item involved is three hundred dollars or more but less than seven hundred and fifty dollars.

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and all arrested parties must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. No further information will be released at this time.

