Police Investigate Business Burglaries

Fort Collins Police are investigating a series of business burglaries.

On November 5, 2018 between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., unknown suspect/s broke into eight businesses. Impacted stores were located in the 2600 block of S Timberline Rd (Krazy Karl’s Pizza, Colorado Nutrition, Eileen’s Cookies, Cost Cutters), the 900 block of E Harmony Rd (Dominic’s, Fiona’s, La Buena Vida), and the 100 block of E Boardwalk Dr (Justine’s Pizza). In each of the cases, the suspect/s broke windows to gain access, entered the business, and stole cash.

Detectives are investigating the possibility that these cases may be related to other recent business burglaries along the Front Range. Anyone with information about the Fort Collins incidents should contact Detective Dustin Wier at 970-221-6895 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

