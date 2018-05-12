Police Investigate Fatal Collision at intersection of Prospect and Carriage Roads

On May 9, 2018 at 6:46pm, Fort Collins Police Services was notified of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Prospect and Carriage Roads.

A 1995 Ford Bronco was traveling east on Prospect Road and collided with a 2008 Honda sedan making a turn in the intersection. The Bronco went off the right side of the roadway and rolled onto its side. The Honda went off the left side of the roadway.

The driver of the Bronco, Zachary Cochran, 23, of Fort Collins, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The driver of the Honda sustained serious injuries and was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies where he later died. The name of the driver will be released by the Larimer County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.

The intersection of Prospect and Carriage Roads was closed for approximately 5.5 hours while investigators processed the scene. Police are working to determine how the Honda was turning in the roadway and if speed, alcohol, or drugs were involved.

Anyone with information about the collision, who has not already given a statement to police, is asked to contact Officer Drew Jurkofsky at 970-416-2224 or Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868.