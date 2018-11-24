Police Investigate Fatal Collision

On November 22, 2018 at approximately 9:46 am Fort Collins Police Services received a call of a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Caribou Dr. and Arctic Fox Dr. Officers attempted to contact that vehicle and it fled from them. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.

Shortly thereafter, there was a multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of E. Harmony Rd. and Boardwalk Dr. There were two confirmed fatalities as a result of the collision. The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken into custody by police.

Members of the Fort Collins Police Services CRASH (Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling) Team responded to investigate the collision. Harmony Rd. remains closed in between Lemay Ave. and John F Kennedy Pkwy while officers process the scene.

No further information will be released at this time.

