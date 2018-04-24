Police Investigate Injury Collision

On April 23, 2018 at 1:57 a.m., Fort Collins Police Services was notified of two-car collision in the 1300 block of East Vine Drive. A 2018 Toyota sedan, driven by Craig Babineau, 31, of Fort Collins, was travelling westbound on Vine Drive when his vehicle was rear-ended by a 1999 Volkswagen Passat, also travelling westbound on Vine Drive.

After the collision, an occupant from the Volkswagen Passat ran from the scene and was not located. The other occupant in the Volkswagen sustained serious, non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Poudre Valley Hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the Toyota sedan was medically treated and released from the scene.

Vine Drive was closed for approximately 7.5 hours while the Fort Collins Police CRASH Team investigated the incident. Police are working to determine the identities of all occupants in the Volkswagen Passat. Police believe alcohol and speed may have been a factor in the collision.

Anyone who has information and has not spoken to law enforcement should contact Officer Tim Brennan at 970-416-2229.