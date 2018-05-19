Police Seek Witnesses of Attempted Murder

Public Information Officer, Fort Collins Police Services

Fort Collins Police are asking for witnesses to come forward following an attempted murder.

On May 15, 2018 around 9:00 p.m., John Henson was crossing Linden Street near the Poudre River Bridge when he was purposefully struck by a vehicle. Henson sustained minor injuries and the vehicle that struck him, a green four-door sedan, was not located at that time. The next day, police did locate a vehicle suspected to have been involved.

On May 16, 2018 around 2:20 p.m., police received a disturbance call at the Catholic Charities mission after Brenton Dolph (DOB 04/05/94) allegedly attempted to slash Henson. Henson was not injured, and Dolph was arrested without incident nearby. Dolph faces charges of Aggravated Intimidation of a Victim (class 3 felony) and Attempted First Degree Assault (class 4 felony). Additional charges are pending. A booking photo is attached courtesy of the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives believe the two incidents were related and that more people may have witnessed them. Anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact Detective Jason Curtis at 970-221-6560. People can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. Callers may remain anonymous.

All charges are simply an accusation by law enforcement officers, and any arrested party must be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.