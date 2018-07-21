Pop-Up Political Rally in Old Town Square

Angelina Hunter, North Forty News staff writer

Due to events earlier in the week there were political rallies throughout the country, including in Old Town Fort Collins on Wednesday, July 18, from 8pm to 9pm.

Emails sent to Fort Collins residents included statements:

“This vigil originated by Confront Corruption / Demand Democracy, (check out their website for mission, purpose and associated national organizations) will be a nationwide, peaceful vigil held in light of the recent days’ extraordinary events in America and the around the world.

Organized by Fort Collins For Progress and Organizing For Action (OFA), we are inviting all the people of our community to come out and reflect on gratitude for the gifts of America and the importance of our Democracy. We hope to respectfully motivate attendees to work peacefully on how we can keep American Democracy alive, now and into the future.”

With just a couple of hours notice it is estimated that from 100 to 150 people showed up for a peaceful demonstration to hear speakers.

Many arrived with signs, the least inflammatory of which included:

Demand Transparency

Improved Medicare for All

Confront Corruption

Demand Honesty

We, the People, Will Stop it!

Among the universally applicable messages were from the League of Women Voters and a 16-year old Senior from Poudre High School who led a school walkout following recent school shootings and the lockdown of Poudre High School during which time students were unaware whether this was a drill or the real thing.. Allie said: “Whether you’re left or right, we can all see wrong.” She urged adults to speak to kids and ask what they need “so you make decisions with us and not for us .”

One of the main thrusts of the rally was the need to educate more people to get out the vote and to support candidates with values the voter can support.

It was sited that over one third of the American people did not vote in the last presidential election.