Positive Words Have Gone ‘Viral’ in Northern Colorado

Blaine Howerton

Words are a powerful tool. I drive around Northern Colorado on the newspaper delivery routes every week. Over the past nine weeks, I have seen a trend. People are expressing their words of hope and thanks.

From digital marquees to hand-painted signs, more and more are popping up.

A few weeks ago, I was pleasantly surprised to see a sign propped up on our lawn. A friend dropped by a which read “Together, We Will See This Through.” Every day I see that sign. It lifts my spirits, and I’m sure the souls of others in our neighborhood.

Seeing those five words every day led me to notice other positive words around Northern Colorado.

Riffenburgh Elementary converted theirs to read the words “Stay Healthy.”

Nearby, Ridgeview Classical Schools converted their sign to read the words “Adapt and Overcome.” Thousand of people see it every day on Drake in Fort Collins.

And just north of there, neighbors across from Tavelli Elementary School propped up painted pallets with a flag and a single word “Hope.”

Only a few blocks down a hand-painted sign read, “Thank You.” A tribute to First Responders and Essential Workers.

On Mulberry, Ace Auto Collision Experts placed three words, “Love One Another.” Tens of thousands of people pass their sign every week.

If you look closely, you’ll find signs in windows of homes and positive messages in chalk on sidewalks. A few, placed there by kids, read “You’re The Best” and “Just Because We are In a Quarantine, Doesn’t Mean You Can’t Enjoy Yourself.”

It is great to see the outpouring of support throughout our community. Positive words have gone viral. Those words may help our community in more ways than one — to cope with the ramifications of an actual virus.

Thank you, Northern Colorado, for being so positive during such a tough time for all of us.

Together, we will see this through.