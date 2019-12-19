Original Post

Poudre Express Regional bus route

“Your Commute…Better.”

The Poudre Express, a dedicated commuter bus line connecting Greeley, Windsor and Fort Collins will begin serving northern Colorado on January 2.

Monday through Friday, the Poudre Express will operate four runs in the morning and three in the afternoon and evening to accommodate varying work schedules. At launch, the commuter bus service will not run on weekends.

Transit officials based the commuter lines’ initial schedule and routes on extensive data and research from the past several years that indicated which times would serve the largest number of commuters.

For the entire month of January, the Poudre Express will be free to anyone who wants to ride and try out the new commuter service. After the free month ends, the regional route will cost $1.50 a trip. Monthly and annual passes will also be available at greeleyevanstransit.com/fares-and-passes.

The Poudre Express will offer free Wi-Fi, allowing riders to relax, read, watch, listen, learn, or even work while they ride.

Starting in Greeley at the Greeley-Evans Transit Center and in Fort Collins at the Colorado State University Transit Center, the Poudre Express will provide a one-seat ride for the thousands of people who commute between Fort Collins, Windsor, and Greeley.

Poudre Express bus stops include:

• Greeley-Evans Transit Center — 1st Street and 12th Avenue

• University of Northern Colorado — 10th Avenue and 20th Street

• West Greeley — 10th Street and 69th Avenue

• East Windsor — Eastman Park Drive and CO 257

• West Windsor — Main Street and 15th Street

• East Fort Collins — Harmony Transportation Center on E Harmony Road on the west side of Interstate 25

• Colorado State University Transit Center — near North Drive on the CSU campus

The Poudre Express is operated by Greeley-Evans Transit in partnership with Fort Collins, Windsor, Colorado State University, and the Colorado Department of Transportation.