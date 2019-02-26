Poudre Pub Talk™ Series

EXPERTS DISCUSS WATER ISSUES AT LOCAL CRAFT BREWERIES

Because water touches so many aspects of our lives we can’t possibly navigate a topic as large as this without some sense of perspective, and help from the experts. So, the Poudre Heritage Alliance and craft brewers such as Snowbank Brewing, Soul-Squared Brewing and Timnath Beerwerks partnered to host a free, informative and entertaining series of Poudre Pub Talks™ through March 2019.

The Pub Talks cover a variety of subjects ranging from Irrigation Technology to Colorado Water History and Population Economics.

The heady topic of “Beer and Wood Aging” was the focus of a recent Poudre Pub Talk™ at Purpose Brewing & Cellars. The use of wooden vessels for storage, transportation, fermentation, or aging of beer is deeply rooted in history. Many of our talented local brewers are innovating, experimenting, and embracing the complexity of flavors and aromas derived from wood. Water nourishes the trees that produce the woods used in the brewing process, and water from the Cache la Poudre River is the key ingredient used by craft brewers in Northern Colorado.

While enjoying a stout or ale at Odell Brewing Company or Maxline Brewing, you might have learned about the historical context of both simple and complex water issues. How did early civilizations obtain water for personal needs, irrigation, navigation, and hydropower? What conflicts existed between these early water users? What techniques were used to construct these water resources projects?

Or, while sipping tasty suds at Intersect Brewing, you might have heard from one of the region’s largest dairy farmers about the importance of water quality in agriculture. Also at Horse Dragon, the new whitewater park and its importance in implementing the first recreational water right was highlighted.

The Poudre Pub Talks™ invite you to enjoy some of Colorado’s tastiest beers, and explore the wonders, history and complexity of water and the Poudre River corridor.

Upcoming Pub Talks include:

Odell Brewing–Thursday, Thursday, February 28 @ 6:00 PM

“A Healthy, Working River” by Julie Kallenberger (Colorado Water Center)

Julie Kallenberger, Water Education and Outreach Specialist for the Colorado Water Center, will highlight the importance of water in the brewing process and how local companies like Odell are involved with regional water initiatives such as the Poudre River Forum, which the Poudre Heritage Alliance sponsors as well.

Gilded Goat Brewery–Saturday, March 2 @ 3:00 PM

“Riparian Habitats and Wildlife Along the Poudre” by Bird Conservancy of the Rockies

Rob Sparks and Laura Quattrini from the Bird Conservancy of the Rockies will be discussing the importance of riparian habitats and how they help sustain wildlife along the Poudre River.

High Hops Brewery–Saturday, March 9 @3pm

“Ancient Bison Hunters of the Poudre” by Dr. Jason Labelle (Colorado State University)

Dr. Jason M. LaBelle from Colorado State University will be highlighting how Native American tribes relied on the Poudre River and its bounty–including the bison herds the river attracted–to thrive in the Poudre Valley long before any white settlers came to the region. Additionally, Dr. LaBelle will discuss his studies on the Kaplan-Hoover Bison Bonebed site, which lies just a few miles southeast of High Hops Brewing.

The complete Poudre Pub Talk™ series features guest speakers talking about a range of subjects related to local water, its use, and its history can be found here: https://poudreheritage.org/pub-talks/

The pub talks series culminates in the family-friendly Poudre Pour™ event on Sat, March 30, 2019. The Poudre Pour is an educational celebration of water from the Poudre River! The event features a variety of craft beverage tastings, entertainment, lectures, hands-on activities, an art exhibition and silent auction and more. https://poudreheritage.org/event/poudre-pour-2019/

The Poudre Heritage Alliance and our craft brew partners invite you to join us in celebrating the wonders of water and protecting our water heritage for this and future generations!