Poudre River Forum Announces Event to Engage Users of the Poudre River

The Poudre River Forum, an initiative of the Poudre Runs Through It Study/Action Work Group (PRTI), brings together those on the Poudre who farm, deliver clean potable water, drink beer, recreate, and advocate for river health to learn from one another and to explore how we can move from conflict to collaboration. Join us for this year’s event to engage with other Poudre River enthusiasts!

Diving into water quality challenges in the Poudre Basin, this year’s program includes:

Keynote address by Josh Goldstein, Director of the Bridge Collaborative

Historical water quality perspectives

Water quality controls and tradeoffs

Ecosystem impacts on water quality

Municipal, agricultural, and environmental perspectives on water quality

The registration fee ranges from $30-$60. It includes the full day’s program as well as breakfast, lunch, and a closing reception. A limited number of scholarships are available.