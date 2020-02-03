Poudre River Forum Announces Event to Engage Users of the Poudre River

February 3, 2020 Blaine Howerton Events 0
Cache La Poudre River flowing through northern Fort Collins (taken Oct. 14, 2004) © 2004 Matthew Trump

The Poudre River Forum, an initiative of the Poudre Runs Through It Study/Action Work Group (PRTI), brings together those on the Poudre who farm, deliver clean potable water, drink beer, recreate, and advocate for river health to learn from one another and to explore how we can move from conflict to collaboration. Join us for this year’s event to engage with other Poudre River enthusiasts!

Diving into water quality challenges in the Poudre Basin, this year’s program includes:

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..
Help NFN Grow
  • Keynote address by Josh Goldstein, Director of the Bridge Collaborative
  • Historical water quality perspectives
  • Water quality controls and tradeoffs
  • Ecosystem impacts on water quality
  • Municipal, agricultural, and environmental perspectives on water quality

The registration fee ranges from $30-$60. It includes the full day’s program as well as breakfast, lunch, and a closing reception. A limited number of scholarships are available.

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Tax Tips: Make Your Contributions Time Travel

more from Level Up Financial Planning, LLC - 5 days ago

Famous FoCO Bath Bombs Available Nationally

more from Cannagaea CBD - 1 week ago

Flies for Fins

more from Rocky Mountain Flycasters - 48 minutes ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply