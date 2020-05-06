Poudre River Public Libraries Set Dates to Resume Key Library Services 

Old Town Library and Council Tree Library to Offer Curbside Pickup

Poudre River Public Library District has set dates to resume some key library services including re-opening drop boxes for returns, placing materials on hold, and starting curbside pickup. All library buildings remain closed to the public at this time.

Due dates on Library materials currently checked out to cardholders have been extended to June 30, 2020 to offer enough time for people to return their items.

Friday, May 15: Drop Boxes Open and Returns Accepted

All remote drop boxes and manual book drops Old Town Library and Council Tree Library will be open for returns. Harmony Library is not able to accept returns at this time.

Oversized items such as Gadgets & Things must be returned to Old Town Library or Council Tree Library during curbside pickup hours. These items do not fit in the remote drop boxes.

All materials returned to the Library will be quarantined for at least 72 hours before check-in process will be completed. This timeframe aligns with current scientific research on the lifespan of COVID-19 on surfaces.

Monday, May 18: Holds Can Be Placed on Materials

While the library buildings remain closed, customers can place items on hold using the Library District’s online catalog or by calling the Answer Center during designated hours.

Once hold items have been processed, customers will receive an automatic email or text message letting them know the materials are ready to be picked up.

Wednesday, May 20: Curbside Pickup Begins

Old Town Library and Council Tree Library will offer curbside pickup of materials starting on May 20 with specific procedures put in place to ensure physical distancing and support the health and safety of staff and customers. Only items placed on hold will be available to pick up. Customers will be notified when their materials are ready.

Curbside Pickup Schedule

Monday – Saturday, 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

The Library District is committed to providing high-quality service and access to materials in a manner that safeguards the health of its staff and the community it serves. Additional information about curbside pickup procedures will be announced next week.

Further information about these library services can be found online at PoudreLibraries.org.

About the Poudre River Public Library District

Poudre River Public Library District was established in 2006 by voter approval. The District’s shared resources serve more than 200,000 people across a vast 1,800 square-mile region in northern Larimer County, Colorado. Anchored by three libraries in Fort Collins, the District is dedicated to matching diverse communities’ needs, interests and priorities with exceptional opportunities for learning, intellectual stimulation, and personal enjoyment. In all its endeavors, the District aims to enrich the cultural, educational and economic life of the growing regional area which it serves. For more information, visit PoudreLibraries.org or call (970) 221-6740.