The Poudre River Public Library District will close all library locations to the public beginning Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 5:00PM. These closures will remain in effect until at least Sunday, April 5, 2020, or further notice, to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

We recognize the importance of libraries as places for education, enrichment, and connection, and while we take tremendous pride in serving the public, it’s imperative that we close our doors in order to protect the health and safety of our customers, staff, and volunteers.

• Library District is closed to the public until at least April 5.

• All events, programs, and classes are cancelled.

• Items on hold ready for pickup will remain, but cannot be picked up until the Library reopens.

• No items will be due while the Library is closed.

• No extended use fines will accrue during the closure.

• All book drops are closed for returns.

During this closure, library customers should keep items currently checked out until the Libraries reopen or until further notice.

Staff is assessing how to best serve residents while its libraries are closed to the public. Specific, limited services will be available to the public as they become ready.

We will continue to communicate with you as our response to this outbreak evolves. We look forward to welcoming you back into our buildings when it is safe to do so. Until then, we encourage you to use the Library’s extensive digital collection and online resources and services.

Cardholders can easily take advantage of the Library’s more than 800,000 digital offerings. From the latest eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines to streaming TV, videos, and music, we have rich content that can be accessed from home.

Our online learning platforms and research databases, including BrainFuse Homework Help and LearningXpress, provide exceptional opportunities to learn, get homework help, or build a new skill.

