Poudre River Public Library District Librarian Sarah Scobey Named Colorado Librarian of the Year

By Paula Watson-Lakamp

Communications Manager

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

Pwatson-lakamp@poudrelibraries.org

Nonprofit Resources Librarian honored for exceptional achievement during past year

Poudre River Public Library District nonprofit resources librarian Sarah Scobey is the recipient of the 2019 Colorado Librarian of the Year award for her innovative work with the nonprofit community in Northern Colorado. The award is presented by the Colorado Association of Libraries (CAL) to honor exceptional achievement during the past year by a librarian within the state of Colorado.

“I’m grateful to be among the dedicated Colorado librarians who come to work each day with a passion for our nation’s democratic values,” Scobey said. “Librarians uphold the First Amendment and are the champions of intellectual freedom by helping to ensure access to information for everyone, regardless of station in life, and we do this work on the ground level among our fellow community residents, where these efforts are especially important and rewarding. Colorado librarians are an amazing group of creative and dedicated professionals, to be the recipient of the CAL award among this group is an honor beyond imagination.”

Throughout her time as Nonprofit Resources Librarian, Sarah’s energy and vision has helped transform the landscape of support for nonprofit organizations and artists throughout Northern Colorado. Her efforts to improve and expand resources and support services for nonprofits culminated last year in the development of the new Harmony Nonprofit Center located at Harmony Library. Under Sarah’s leadership, the Library District has established local and regional partnerships to advance nonprofit education and fill gaps in services.

Sarah Scobey will be honored during an award luncheon ceremony at the CAL Conference on Friday, September 20, 2019, at the Embassy Suites Conference Center in Loveland, Colorado, beginning at 11:45 a.m. Tickets for the Awards Luncheon can be purchased by calling the CAL office at 303-463-6400.