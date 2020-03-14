Poudre River Public Library District

Fort Collins area

Description of Closure:

Temporary Suspension of Library Programs / Events and Large Meeting Room Reservations

In keeping with public health officials’ recommendations around social distancing, the Library District has made the decision to temporarily suspend all onsite and offsite library programs occurring from Saturday, March 14, 2020 through at least Sunday, April 19, 2020.

The CDC defines social distancing as “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.”

All large meeting room reservations will be cancelled through at least April 19. The Answer Center will contact community groups who currently hold reservations in our library large meeting rooms.

NOTE: Study Rooms and study room reservations are not affected at this time.

Temporary Suspension of Book Donations to Friends of the Library

The Poudre River Friends of the Library are not accepting book donations at this time. Please hold on to any materials you planned to donate until further notice. Thank you.

More information:

Www.poudrelibraries.org