Poudre School District To Begin Construction on 75,000 Square Foot K-5 Elementary School

Poudre School District will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its new southeast elementary school from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28. The ceremony will be held at the intersection of County Road 30 and County Road 5 in Loveland, the future site of the school.
Quick facts about the new southeast elementary school:
- This school will be PSD’s first in the City of Loveland.
- It is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.
- The school will be approximately 75,000 square feet and is designed to serve 600 students from pre-K to fifth grade.
- It is estimated to cost $30 to $35 million and is being paid for with money approved by voters as part of a 2016 bond and mill levy override.
- The school’s boundary is set and may be viewed here on the PSD website.
- PSD is working on guidelines on grandfathering for the new under-construction schools, which will not be available until after Labor Day 2020. Once the guidelines are determined, the information will be shared publicly.
- Alissa Poduska has been hired as the principal of the new school. She currently serves as the principal at Shepardson Elementary in Fort Collins. For more information about this hire, please visit PSD’s website.
- PSD is accepting name suggestions for the new school through March 31. For more information on this process, please visit PSD’s website.
Attendees will have an opportunity to hear from multiple speakers, including new southeast elementary Principal Alissa Poduska and PSD Superintendent Sandra Smyser.
PSD hires principal for new southeast elementary school
Poudre School District is thrilled to announce that Alissa Poduska has been selected as the principal for PSD’s new southeast elementary school, which is slated to open in the fall of 2021.
“I am so excited for the opportunity to build a school community from the ground up, bring together students and families, and create a school with a strong climate and culture,” Poduska said.
Poduska has been a PSD educator for nearly two decades and currently serves as the principal at Shepardson Elementary. She previously worked at Bacon Elementary School as an assistant principal and teacher.
“For the past five years, I have been lucky enough to serve the incredible students, families and staff at Shepardson Elementary School,” she said. “I am so grateful to them for everything they’ve taught me. I know I will carry these experiences and lessons into my new role.”
During her tenure as Shepardson’s principal, Poduska implemented a schoolwide problem-based learning model, which focuses on using real-world problems as a way for students to develop an understanding of different concepts and principles. This approach helps students see themselves in the real world, find confidence to collaborate with one another, and speak clearly about their learning and passions, Poduska said.
Under her leadership, Shepardson received the Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Award in both 2017 and 2019 and was recognized for the highest math growth of all PSD elementary schools in 2017.
Poduska is passionate about community involvement in a school. At Shepardson, she partnered with more than 40 local businesses to support the school’s problem-based learning approach, bringing these community members into the school to act as mentors, expert speakers and panelists for students.
“Alissa will bring a blend of passion, energy, and love for kids to this new position,” said Todd Lambert, PSD’s assistant superintendent of elementary schools. “She has been a highly successful principal during her time at Shepardson in building a strong culture and learning environment for the students, staff, and families. We are excited to see her take on this opportunity and lead our new elementary school into the future.”
Poduska will continue to serve as Shepardson’s principal until June of this year, at which point she will transition to her new role as principal of the new southeast elementary school and preparing for the school’s opening in 2021. PSD will begin the search for her replacement at Shepardson next week.
The new southeast elementary school is one of three new schools being built with money approved by PSD voters in the 2016 election. It will be PSD’s first school in Loveland, and will be located east of Interstate 25, off County roads 5 and 30. The 75,000 square-foot school is designed to serve 600 students. For more information about this and other projects related to the 2016 bond and mill levy override election, please visit PSD’s New Schools and Facilities Improvements web page.
