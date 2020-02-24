Poudre School District To Begin Construction on 75,000 Square Foot K-5 Elementary School

Poudre School District is thrilled to announce that Alissa Poduska has been selected as the principal for PSD’s new southeast elementary school, which is slated to open in the fall of 2021.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to build a school community from the ground up, bring together students and families, and create a school with a strong climate and culture,” Poduska said.

Poduska has been a PSD educator for nearly two decades and currently serves as the principal at Shepardson Elementary. She previously worked at Bacon Elementary School as an assistant principal and teacher.

“For the past five years, I have been lucky enough to serve the incredible students, families and staff at Shepardson Elementary School,” she said. “I am so grateful to them for everything they’ve taught me. I know I will carry these experiences and lessons into my new role.”

During her tenure as Shepardson’s principal, Poduska implemented a schoolwide problem-based learning model, which focuses on using real-world problems as a way for students to develop an understanding of different concepts and principles. This approach helps students see themselves in the real world, find confidence to collaborate with one another, and speak clearly about their learning and passions, Poduska said.

Under her leadership, Shepardson received the Governor’s Distinguished Improvement Award in both 2017 and 2019 and was recognized for the highest math growth of all PSD elementary schools in 2017.

Poduska is passionate about community involvement in a school. At Shepardson, she partnered with more than 40 local businesses to support the school’s problem-based learning approach, bringing these community members into the school to act as mentors, expert speakers and panelists for students.

“Alissa will bring a blend of passion, energy, and love for kids to this new position,” said Todd Lambert, PSD’s assistant superintendent of elementary schools. “She has been a highly successful principal during her time at Shepardson in building a strong culture and learning environment for the students, staff, and families. We are excited to see her take on this opportunity and lead our new elementary school into the future.”

Poduska will continue to serve as Shepardson’s principal until June of this year, at which point she will transition to her new role as principal of the new southeast elementary school and preparing for the school’s opening in 2021. PSD will begin the search for her replacement at Shepardson next week.

The new southeast elementary school is one of three new schools being built with money approved by PSD voters in the 2016 election. It will be PSD’s first school in Loveland, and will be located east of Interstate 25, off County roads 5 and 30. The 75,000 square-foot school is designed to serve 600 students. For more information about this and other projects related to the 2016 bond and mill levy override election, please visit PSD’s New Schools and Facilities Improvements web page.