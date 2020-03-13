Poudre School District Updates Parents about COVID-19 — Corona Virus Contingency

The following notice was sent to parents of Poudre School District kids on March 12, 2020 at 5:25 pm:

Dear PSD families,

I am writing to provide an update regarding COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

To address rumors across the community, let us say clearly: spring break will continue as planned March 16-20. During spring break, the district will remain in close contact with the governor’s office and public health officials. Families should monitor their email and the district website during that time, as PSD will continue to communicate as needed and as information is available.

As we communicated Wednesday, students should take their learning materials home before break. We must stress that there is NO planned school closure at this time. This is purely a preparedness measure.

Effective March 13, PSD is temporarily suspending all field trips, events and activities until further notice. All Thursday afternoon and evening events will continue as planned. This decision aligns with the Colorado High School Activities Association (CHSAA) March 12 cancelation of spring activities, athletics events and practices through April 6. CHSAA is the governing body over athletics and activities for our students.

Please keep an eye out for future email updates on this matter. You can also visit our website, psdschools.org, for the latest district information.

For the most up-to-date information on the status of COVID-19 in Colorado and in the U.S., visit:

Thank you for your help in supporting PSD as we navigate uncharted waters.

Sincerely,

Sandra Smyser, Ph.D.

Superintendent