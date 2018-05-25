Poudre Valley REA Named as Finalist for 2018 SEPA Power Player Electric Co-op of the Year Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) has announced Poudre Valley REA as a finalist in the Electric Co-op of the Year in the 2018 SEPA Power Players Awards. Poudre Valley REA (PVREA) is being recognized for its partnership with GRID Alternatives and the Colorado Energy Office in its construction of the Coyote Ridge Community Solar Farm, which was designed with parameters ensuring that all income levels and group types have an opportunity to participate.

The SEPA Power Players Awards are the premier industry accolade that honor utilities, their industry partners, and individual thought leaders providing the vision, models and momentum for the electric power industry’s smart transition to a clean, modern energy future. Awards are given in seven categories: Investor Owned, Public Power Utility and Electric Co-op of the Year; and Innovative Partner, Power Player, Change Agent and Visionary of the Year.

This year’s finalists were chosen from a field of 43 nominations. Winners will be announced in mid-June. All winners and finalists will be honored at a gala dinner set for Tuesday, July 10, in Washington, D.C., as part of SEPA’s Grid Evolution Summit. Sports legend and energy entrepreneur Dusty Baker will keynote the event.

“The Power Players Awards underline the fact that the transition in our industry is being driven not only by technology, but by cross-industry innovation, partnerships and collaboration,” said SEPA President and CEO Julia Hamm. “Those stories are the ones that often fly under the media radar. Utilities such as Poudre Valley REA are focused on ensuring this transition benefits customers, the grid and the economic development of their communities.”

“Poudre Valley REA is humbled to receive national recognition for our community solar project – an effort we undertook that has brought real value to all of our membership and the community in which we serve,” PVREA President & CEO Jeff Wadsworth commented.

About PVREA

Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative serving 42,000 homes and businesses in Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties in Northern Colorado. More information is available at www.pvrea.coop.

About SEPA

The Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) is an educational nonprofit working to facilitate the utility industry’s transition to a clean energy future through education, research, standards and collaboration. SEPA offers a range of research initiatives and resources, as well as conferences, educational events and professional networking opportunities. SEPA is founder and co-sponsor of Solar Power International and winner of the Keystone Policy Center’s 2016 Leadership in Energy Award. For more information, visit www.sepapower.org.