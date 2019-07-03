Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association Sets Long-Term Goal for Increased Reliance on Carbon-Free Energy Sources

Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association, Inc. (PVREA), an electric distribution cooperative serving 44,000 homes and businesses in Northern Colorado, today announced the “80 by 30” goal, a long-term process to increase carbon-free energy sources from about 33 percent in 2019 to 80 percent by 2030. This is the first time The Co-op has established a carbon reduction goal; The Co-op’s Board of Directors approved the initiative in May. PVREA’s “80 by 30” initiative is The Co-op’s first-ever carbon reduction goal, seeking to increase carbon-free energy from 33 percent today to 80 percent by 2030.

“Establishing the ’80 by 30’ goal is our first step toward increased reliance on carbon-free energy sources,” said Jeff Wadsworth, president, and chief executive officer of PVREA. “By setting this ambitious goal, we can proactively address Colorado’s evolving regulatory environment and manage costs associated with potential future regulatory requirements.”

To help reach the “80 by 30” goal over the next decade, PVREA will look to advancements in technologies, including battery storage and grid management systems. PVREA will also continue to promote the development of a regional transmission organization and proactively pursue carbon-free generation opportunities.

“As the electric Co-op who serves much of Northern Colorado, having a carbon-free goal creates the potential for PVREA and influencers to create a more carbon-free environment for the future,” says PVREA President and CEO Jeff Wadsworth, “while at the same time continue to keep electricity affordable for our community.”

In recent years, PVREA has made significant carbon-free advancements by incorporating local renewable energy into the electric grid through long-term purchase power agreements with smaller, carbon-free generators within its service territory. PVREA’s current power mix includes two hydroelectric generators, four large solar arrays, and three community-owned solar farms. PVREA plans to continue the expansion of its local renewable energy generation as a part of the “80 by 30” goal, starting with the completion of two, new large solar arrays in 2019.

“With support from our Board of Directors, PVREA is up to the task of achieving this important goal. We’re beginning the process of defining specific actions to achieve the ‘80 by 30’ goal while maintaining the affordable rates and reliable service our members expect,” continued Wadsworth.

This goal will have a positive impact on our community because it opens the doors for an atmosphere of conversation to take place between energy providers, regulators, and legislators to produce a more comprehensive energy strategy for the state of Colorado.

PVREA purchases most of its power from Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association, Inc. (Tri-State G&T), a wholesale power supplier, and generates the remaining balance from local renewable energy facilities and member-owned solar arrays. Tri-State G&T has added nearly 800 megawatts of renewable energy projects in the last decade and plans to add more in the future.

PVREA is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric distribution cooperative serving over 44,000 homes and businesses in Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties in Northern Colorado. More information is available at www.pvrea.coop.

Additional information on the “80 by 30” initiative is available at www.pvrea.coop/80by30.