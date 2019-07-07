PRCA Pro Rodeo Update: Tough Enough to Wear Pink

PRCA Rodeo Series

Kevin McFarling, Marketing Coordinator

Greeley Stampede

It was a rainy Monday night at the Greeley Stampede for the Tough Enough to Wear Pink rodeo. With over 6,800 fans in attendance, the Stampede Arena was filled with pink to raise cancer awareness and support the Banner Health Mammography Fund. The Greeley Stampede welcomed rodeo fans today to the fourth day of the PRCA Rodeo Series sponsored by Cargill and with today’s performance presented by Banner Health.

Listed as a Top-25 Pro Rodeo according to purse size, the Stampede is famous for having a topnotch performance. The Greeley Stampede Rodeo features eight exciting events during every performance: Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Team Roping, Steer Wrestling, Tie-Down Roping, Barrel Racing, Mutton Bustin, and Bull Riding.

Top contestants for tonight’s performance:

Bareback Riding Kody Lamb riding Nutrena’s Black Fury score: 81

Steer Wrestling Don Payne time: 4.5

Team Roping Tyler Waters and Seth Smithson time: 7.0

Saddle Bronc Riding Taos Munsy riding Nutrena’s Red Man score: 84

Tie Down Roping Anthony Jordan time: 9.9

Mutton Bustin Sawyer Nelson score: 91

Barrel Racing Ericka Nelson time: 17.46

Bull Riding Ty Wallace riding Black Mamba score: 87

The fifth of six PRCA Pro Rodeo performances is on Tuesday, July 2nd. The July 2nd rodeo is also our Military Appreciation Rodeo. Be sure to come out as we honor those who have served in the military. Greeley Stampede tickets are available online at www.greeleystampede.org, at the Stampede Ticket Office, by calling 970-356-7787 and at all Colorado King Soopers.