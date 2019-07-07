PRCA Pro Rodeo Update: Tough Enough to Wear Pink

July 7, 2019 Cynthia Wilson Events 0
PRCA Rodeo Series
In June 2014, a huge, nameless black rodeo rough stock bronc-branded gelding languishes among many slaughter-bound equines at a Northern Colorado kill pen. PHOTO COURTESY OF AMBER HERELL

PRCA Rodeo Series

Kevin McFarling, Marketing Coordinator

Greeley Stampede 

It was a rainy Monday night at the Greeley Stampede for the Tough Enough to Wear Pink rodeo. With over 6,800 fans in attendance, the Stampede Arena was filled with pink to raise cancer awareness and support the Banner Health Mammography Fund. The Greeley Stampede welcomed rodeo fans today to the fourth day of the PRCA Rodeo Series sponsored by Cargill and with today’s performance presented by Banner Health.

 

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Listed as a Top-25 Pro Rodeo according to purse size, the Stampede is famous for having a topnotch performance. The Greeley Stampede Rodeo features eight exciting events during every performance: Bareback Riding, Saddle Bronc Riding, Team Roping, Steer Wrestling, Tie-Down Roping, Barrel Racing, Mutton Bustin, and Bull Riding.

Top contestants for tonight’s performance:

  •         Bareback Riding            Kody Lamb riding Nutrena’s Black Fury               score: 81
  •         Steer Wrestling             Don Payne                                                                      time: 4.5
  •         Team Roping                  Tyler Waters and Seth Smithson                           time: 7.0
  •         Saddle Bronc Riding    Taos Munsy riding Nutrena’s Red Man               score: 84
  •         Tie Down Roping          Anthony Jordan                                                            time: 9.9
  •         Mutton Bustin               Sawyer Nelson                                                              score: 91
  •         Barrel Racing                  Ericka Nelson                                                                 time: 17.46
  •         Bull Riding                           Ty Wallace riding Black Mamba                     score: 87

The fifth of six PRCA Pro Rodeo performances is on Tuesday, July 2nd. The July 2nd rodeo is also our Military Appreciation Rodeo. Be sure to come out as we honor those who have served in the military. Greeley Stampede tickets are available online at www.greeleystampede.org, at the Stampede Ticket Office, by calling 970-356-7787 and at all Colorado King Soopers.

 

 

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Seeking Artists and Crafters

by Colorado Women of Song - 6 days ago

STORE MANAGER NEEDED!

by Spoons, Soups, Salads and Sandwiches - 2 weeks ago

Fat belly fix

by Best Fitness Tips - 18 hours ago

View More

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*