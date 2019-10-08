Preparing for the Frost

Most annuals and veggies will not survive extreme freezes (anything below 25 degrees). Bring annuals and vegetables in containers indoors and harvest any remaining vegetables before the freeze. Harvest tomato plants and hang them up to allow nearly-ripe fruit to ripen. Protect late-season annuals and veggies in the ground using frost cloth or season extenders (aka Wall-O-Waters). In extreme cold (as expected this week), covering plants might not be enough and it may be time to concede to mother nature (it is always worth a shot though, as the frost is often not as severe as originally forecast). Cold hardy annuals like pansies can survive temperatures down to 20 degrees or less and should be fine if covered. Bring tender houseplants indoors, but treat for pests first (

more info here

).