Prescribed Burn at Soapstone Prairie NA the Week of 2/25

The City of Fort Collins Natural Areas Department, in coordination with The Nature Conservancy, will be conducting a prescribed fire at Soapstone Prairie Natural Area the week of February 25th (pending favorable weather conditions). Soapstone Prairie is closed December – March each year, no additional closures are required.

Prescribed burns accomplish a variety of management goals. Depending on the site and the specific project, prescribed burning may be used to reduce weedy vegetation, improve plant community composition for habitat goals, or reduce the presence of hazardous fuels.

This prescribed burn’s goal is to improve habitat for migrating birds and rare plants. Additionally, burning will help to diversify the grassland habitat promoting native grasses such as buffalo grass and blue grama which are adapted to fire and respond well to conditions created following a fire.

Smoke advisory signs will be posted along adjacent roads. Officials will closely monitor smoke dispersal to avoid impacts to motorists and residents. To mitigate concerns, the Natural Areas Department will burn only under conditions that promote good smoke dispersal.

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see:

https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health .

Concerns or questions regarding this burn can be directed to Rick Bachand, Environmental Program Manager at (970) 416-2183, rbachand@fcgov.com or the Natural Areas Department at (970) 416-2815.