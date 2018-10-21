Prescribed Burning Planned for Lory State Park this Fall, Winter and Spring

Jason Clay

CPW NE Region PIO

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Colorado Department of Natural Resources, in cooperation with the Division of Fire Prevention and Control will be conducting prescribed burning operations in Lory State Park this fall, winter and spring.

Burning operations will occur as weather conditions permit and could begin this month with slash piles.

Burning will only be conducted under specific guidelines established by the Division of Fire Prevention and Control, including having acceptable weather forecasts and fuels conditions that meet guidelines for safe and effective burning and adequate smoke dispersal.

The main objective of prescribed burning is to reduce hazardous fuel accumulation for the purpose of public safety.

The Department of Natural Resources works closely with other agencies, such as the Colorado Air Pollution Control Division, Division of Fire Prevention and Control, and local authorities in developing and implementing any burning project.

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see https://www.colorado.gov/ pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and- health for additional information.

