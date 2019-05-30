President Trump to speak at Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado Springs

Graduation Week for the Class of 2019 and the 61st Graduating Class of the Air Force Academy begins on Friday, 24 May and concludes with the Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium on Thursday, 30 May. President Donald Trump will speak at the commencement.

Graduation Week at the Air Force Academy is for Cadets and their guests to take part in receptions, award ceremonies, baccalaureate services, concerts, parades, air demonstrations, and commissioning ceremonies. The week culminates at Falcon Stadium with the Graduation Ceremony. Speakers rotate between the President of the United States, Vice President, Secretary of Defense and Secretary of the Air Force.

Hoping Donald Trumps uses his platform to inspire and create a movement within the hearts of the new graduates; Mike Johnston issued the following statement ahead of Donald Trump’s visit today: “Donald Trump is in Colorado today, and I hope he will use this occasion to act as Commander-in-Chief, instead of using this platform to campaign for his and Cory Gardner’s failed agenda, which would surprise no one who has seen this President play politics at any opportunity.”

According to the Denver Post, “Tens of thousands of spectators could attend the ceremony, which is a popular stop for presidents. The last to speak at the academy’s commencement was Barack Obama in 2016.”

[What you need to know for the coming month: Get our Comprehensive Monthly Calendar when you subscribe to North Forty News and New SCENE Magazine.]

Colorado Springs is bringing world-renowned speakers as inspiration for their graduates. Just last week Oprah Winfrey gave the commencement speech at Colorado College.

Because of security screening requirements for the Graduation speaker and the very large number of guests expected, those attending the Graduation Ceremony on 30 May are STRONGLY ENCOURAGED to arrive as early as possible. The base gates will open at 0600 to allow traffic to reach the stadium and park. The stadium personnel gates will open at 0730 to allow attendees to process through security. High volumes of vehicular traffic and long security wait times are expected, so please plan accordingly to be in your seat at the start of the ceremony.

For the full event, information visit the 2019 graduation site