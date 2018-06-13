Prevent Elder Abuse: Don’t take the bait

Lori Metz, Adult Protective Services

It happens every day. The story begins with a phone call or email asking to send money to the I.R.S., or that there is a warrant from local law enforcement demanding payment to avoid immediate arrest. It also could be an email from the F.B.I. asking the recipient to click a link for more information.

Unsuspecting older adults are scammed out of millions in property, assets, and cash by criminals. Crimes against older adults continue to rise as criminals become more sophisticated and find new ways to target elderly adults by stealing their identity and personal information. From 2016 through 2017, 24 percent of the reports Colorado Protective Services received were elder abuse scams, resulting in a loss of just over $11 million.

World Elder Abuse Day is June 15, 2018, and Larimer County Office on Aging, Larimer County Adult Protective Services, Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, and local law enforcement have joined together to provide information to increase awareness of elder abuse.

Young adults can also help their elderly parents, relatives, and others by being cautious and taking preventative steps to curb elder abuse from scam artists. If you suspect anything that isn’t right, contact your local law enforcement office. Never include any financial information, social security numbers in emails or share them with another person or organization unless YOU made a transaction with a legitimate organization.

For more information and a list of active scams occurring in our community, visit: https://www.larimer.org/sheriff/services/information/frauds-scams

For more information on Adult Protective Services in Colorado, visit: www.ColoradoAPS.com

For information on Adult Protective Services in Larimer County, visit: https://www.larimer.org/humanservices/aging/adult-protective-services