Princess and Character Dress Up Party Dec. 1 at Winter Wonderlights

Nicole Yost
-
Friday and Saturday
-
Free face painting
-
Loveland Laser Tag* Gen8 demo
Want more news about your community?Subscribe to NFN
-
Heavens Popcorn
-
Human Bean Coffee Truck
-
PRIZES: Attendees will have a chance to enter into a grand prize drawing. Winners will be announced at 7 p.m. nightly.
-
-
Friday
-
Princess storytime with Latina Princess Elena of Avalor from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30
-
Free giveaways: The first 200 people will receive a light-up bam stick courtesy of Loveland Water & Power.
-
Performances:
-
5:30 p.m.: Walt Clark Middle School Choir + Orchestra
-
6:30 p.m.: Immersion Dance
-
7:30 p.m.: Vocal Iron
-
-
-
Saturday
-
Treats and Glow Cotton Candy from Colorado Candy Company Saturday
-
Free giveaways: The first 200 people will receive a Candy Cane glow necklace from Loveland Laser Tag.
-
Performances:
-
5:30 p.m.: Dance Factory
-
6:30 and 7:30 p.m.: Kutandara
-
-
Kutandara Merch Table
-
Colorado Candy Company Glow Cotton Candy sales
-
J Dub’s Dry Rub BBQ
-
Be the first to comment