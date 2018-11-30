Princess and Character Dress Up Party Dec. 1 at Winter Wonderlights

Fyn PR for Loveland Winter Wonderlights

LOVELAND, Colo. – Nov. 29, 2018 – Loveland Winter Wonderlights, a walkable lighting attraction situated in the award-winning Chapungu Sculpture Park at Centerra is hosting a Princess and Character dress up party this Saturday, Dec. 1 from 5-8 p.m.

Attending children are encouraged to dress up in their princess or character costumes to meet our ice queen and ice princess. The first 200 children will receive autographed princess photos to take home.

In addition to the Princess Party, the Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 weekend celebrations include free giveaways, performances and activities including:

Friday and Saturday Free face painting Loveland Laser Tag* Gen8 demo Heavens Popcorn Human Bean Coffee Truck



Heavens Popcorn Human Bean Coffee Truck PRIZES: Attendees will have a chance to enter into a grand prize drawing. Winners will be announced at 7 p.m. nightly.

Friday Princess storytime with Latina Princess Elena of Avalor from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30 Free giveaways: The first 200 people will receive a light-up bam stick courtesy of Loveland Water & Power. Performances: 5:30 p.m.: Walt Clark Middle School Choir + Orchestra 6:30 p.m.: Immersion Dance 7:30 p.m.: Vocal Iron

Saturday Treats and Glow Cotton Candy from Colorado Candy Company Saturday Free giveaways: The first 200 people will receive a Candy Cane glow necklace from Loveland Laser Tag. Performances: 5:30 p.m.: Dance Factory 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.: Kutandara Kutandara Merch Table Colorado Candy Company Glow Cotton Candy sales J Dub’s Dry Rub BBQ



Guests of the attraction will be mesmerized as they stroll through the sculpture park, which has been transformed for this joyful time of year. Each night, visitors will revel in more than 60,000 holiday string lights, twinkling bulbs, LED mappable snowflakes, illuminated African stone sculptures, a 20’ LED mappable Christmas tree and a six-song music and light show each evening starting at 5 p.m.

. This holiday lighting event is free and open to the public. Canned food donations to support the Larimer County Food Bank or new toy donations to support Santa Cops of Larimer County will be accepted nightly. A complete listing of weekend event performances and all other information is available at winterwonderlightsloveland.com

Directions to Winter Wonderlights: Take I-25 North, Exit 257, turn east on Hwy. 34, left on Centerra Parkway, left on Kendall Parkway, turn left into The Promenade Shops at Centerra. Chapungu Sculpture Park is located on the backside of Macy’s (east side). Public parking onsite.

Holiday shopping is right around the corner. Winter Wonderlights is within walking distance to northern Colorado’s shopping hub with more than 70 shops and restaurants located at The Promenade Shops at Centerra, the MetroLux Movie Theatre and the outdoor Ice Rink. Just minutes away, on the west side of I-25, additional holiday shopping can be found at The Marketplace at Centerra, the Outlets at Loveland and historic downtown Loveland.

Winter Wonderlights is sponsored by IHeartMedia, Kaiser Permanente, Centerra, Promenade Shops at Centerra, the City of Loveland and Lowe’s.