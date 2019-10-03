Program aims to help ease statewide nursing shortage

By Jessica Peterson, FRCC PR Director

Nursing students at Front Range Community College are gearing up to start their first semester of the school’s new RN-to-BSN Completion program.

“As the only nursing program in Larimer County, we’re eager to get started with our new bachelor’s degree,” said Jean Runyon, vice president of FRCC’s Larimer Campus in Fort Collins.

Colorado is currently experiencing an annual shortage of at least 500 nurses with four-year BSN degrees, and this figure is expected to grow to a cumulative shortage of 4,500 nurses with BSNs by 2024.

In the past, most nurses were only required to have a two-year associate degree. “Now many health care providers require their nurses to have a bachelor’s degree,” said Edith Matesic, director of FRCC’s BSN program. “Our BSN completion option will allow more of our trained, skilled nurses to graduate and go directly into the workforce.”

Demand for qualified nurses is increasing, in part, because many baby boomers in the profession are retiring. FRCC’s new program—along with others around the state—will help meet that need for skilled health care providers.

“We’re providing students with an affordable route to good jobs in their home state,” added Matesic. “Most of the coursework for this program is delivered online, so students can register through any of FRCC’s three campuses—and work with nursing experts close to where they live or work.”

The RN-to-BSN completion option allows registered nurses who have completed an associate degree—or students enrolled in a nursing program—to finish their Bachelor of Science degree right at FRCC. Interested nurses are invited to one of our upcoming BSN information sessions:

For more information, please visit: www.frontrange.edu/nursing.