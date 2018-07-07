LOVELAND – July 6, 2018, The Promenade Shops at Centerra will be hosting Promenade Kid Days again on Tuesday, July 10 from 11am-2pm. The event is free to attend and features a variety of interactive activities for children.

July 10th will have attractions like carriage rides, science experiments, arts and crafts, circus entertainment and more. Promenade Kid Days will continue throughout the summer again on August 7. A lineup of the activities for each Promenade Kid Days can be found at www.thepromenadeshopsatcenterra.com. Vendor applications for the August event is available and can be received by calling Lucy Skrobacz at 970-461-1285.

About The Promenade Shops at Centerra

The Promenade Shops at Centerra is a fashion lifestyle center anchored by Macy’s, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Barnes and Noble and features premiere retailers such as Chico’s, Eddie Bauer and White House Black Market. The center opened in October of 2005 on 85 acres and has 674,622 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Please visit www.thepromenadeshopsatcenterra.com for more information.