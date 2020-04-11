Provide a Lift: Help Cups Community Coffee Perk Up First Responders, Health Care Workers

Through their local coffee shop, Amy and Matt Snider are giving back to the community while keeping their small business – Cups Community Coffee – percolating during the new regulations and guidelines brought on due to COVID-19.

#cUPLIFT is a program Amy and Matt developed with friends last week as a way to make a quick, positive impact in the community. They were looking for creative ways to remain in operation, and to help others in these challenging times. From their shop, the couple delivers food and coffee packages to local first responders, medical staff, and many other groups needing a lift. The packages vary from small custom deliveries/pickups to setups for large groups.

The effort is already making a big difference to those who receive the #cUPLIFT, as well as sustaining the business and keeping staff employed.

“We make sure to include our local vendor, like Consuelo’s and Silver Canyon Coffee, in the packages so we can do our part to keep buying their product, even when our normal foot traffic is much lower,” says Amy Snider. “We are also able to keep our staff working shifts while we focus on the #cUPLIFT project. It is so important to us to keep doing purposeful work to stay upbeat and spread positivity right now.”

In the first seven days of the #cUPLIFT initiative, the Sniders have made a dozen deliveries, including Associates in Family Medicine, Poudre Valley Hospital, Poudre Fire Authority, Fort Collins Police, UCHealth EMS Crews, and Foothills Gateway. More deliveries are in the queue.

“It is our hope that we brighten the days of a few hard-working people on the front lines, as well as encourage community members and other businesses to spread positivity in some small way,” Amy said. “That is something we can control.”

Cups is looking for both contributors to the program and new recipient groups. If you want to help, you can reach Amy at the shop by phone (970-482-2377) for larger contributions, or you can purchase singular #cUPLIFT Care Packages at cups.menufy.com. If you know of a deserving group, please contact Amy via phone, email, or message on social media.

Cups Community Coffee

970-482-2377

cupstafthill@gmail.com

https://cupscoffee.business.site/

Online ordering for curbside pickup: https://cups.menufy.com/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cupstafthill/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CupsCommunityCoffee/

Current Hours: 7am – 4pm

Amy Finkelstein Snider founded the Colorado Force W-League Women’s Pro-Am soccer team in 1996 and Matt Snider founded Fish Explorer in 2006. She and Matt married in Fort Collins in 1998 and have two children, Jackson and Summer. Amy was named “Outstanding Women in Business” award winner by the Denver Business Journal in 2009, a “Woman of Vision” in 2010 by the Colorado Women of Influence Foundation, and this March received the inaugural CHAMP Dave King Challenger Award for female coaches. Both Amy and Matt are graduates of Cornell University and have lived in Fort Collins since 1996. Matt shares that he caught a fish on Tuesday.