Public Hearing on Land Use Amendments for the Estes Valley

Larimer County will hold a public hearing to review proposed Larimer County Land Use Code Amendments for unincorporated areas of the Estes Valley.

At the hearing, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners will review and consider the adoption of Land Use Code Estes Valley Supplemental Regulations for existing zoning districts, regulations, permitted uses and regulations, and definitions from the Estes Valley Development Code.

The hearing is at 6 p.m., March 26, 2000, in the Estes Park Town Hall, 170 MacGregor Ave., Estes Park, and will also be broadcast at https://colorado.gov/pacific/townofestespark/meetingvideos.

Beginning April 1, 2020, Larimer County will process all planning applications for unincorporated Larimer County, while the Town of Estes Park will start processing all planning applications within the town limits.

More detailed information on these changes is available at https://www.larimer.org/planning/estes-valley, including frequently asked questions, draft regulations, and other documents.

Additional questions regarding the transition can be emailed to Don Threewitt threewdl@larimer.org, and questions about vacation homes emailed to Amy White, awhite@larimer.org.