Public Hearings Tentatively Scheduled for Glade Reservoir and Northern Integrated Supply Project (NISP)

NISP 1041 Permit Application Complete, Upcoming Public Hearings Tentatively Scheduled

The Northern Integrated Supply Project 1041 permit application submitted to Larimer County by Northern Water has been judged complete by Larimer County staff on March 18, 2020, with Northern Water also notified on March 19th.

If approved, The Northern Integrated Supply Project (northernwater.org/kentico/nisp) will bring two new reservoirs to Northern Colorado, supplying 15 Northern Front Range water providers with 40,000 acre-feet of new, reliable water supplies.

The project would be located northwest of Fort Collins, using water from the Poudre River.

To view application materials, visit https://www.larimer.org/planning/NISP-1041

Two public hearings have been tentatively scheduled. Larimer County will monitor health department guidance regarding public events given the COVID-19 emergency and adjust accordingly.

Larimer County is complying with Colorado state law which requires a local government to conduct its hearing within 90 days of the submittal of a completed 1041 application.

The first hearing is tentatively scheduled before the Larimer County Planning Commission May 6, 2020 at the Larimer County Courthouse Offices Building, 200 W. Oak St., Fort Collins in the First Floor Hearing Room.

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners will tentatively hold their first hearing on the matter on June 8, 2020 with a location to be announced.

The Larimer County staff contact for the NISP project is Rob Helmick, [970] 498-7682, rehelmick@larimer.org.