Public invited to participate in ‘Envisioning Colorado’s Future State Parks’

Travis Duncan

CPW Statewide

DENVER – With the passing of the Hunting, Fishing and Parks for Future Generations Act through the Colorado Legislature in April 2018, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has begun pursuing its 10 goals to fulfill by 2025, one of which is to identify and begin planning the development of Colorado’s next state park.

The public is invited to join the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission for a public forum about Colorado’s future state parks. The “Envisioning Colorado’s Future State Parks” Commission Forum will be held at Colorado Mountain College’s Morgridge Commons Meeting & Conference Center in Glenwood Springs and broadcast on Facebook Live. Two panels will discuss what an innovative state park could look like that is designed, in part, to engage, activate and recruit underrepresented users. In the process, this discussion will help to inform CPW’s criteria for developing a new state park.

“We want to make sure our state parks offer the amenities and kinds of experiences that all Coloradans want from the outdoors,” said Margaret Taylor, assistant director of Capital, Parks, and Trails. “This forum will be a great first step in starting this important discussion.”

The forum will take place on Thursday, September 6 from 2 – 5 p.m. as part of the CPW Commission meeting in Glenwood Springs. A complete agenda for the forum is included below.

Details

What: Commission Forum: Envisioning Colorado’s Future State Parks

When: Thursday, September 6 from 2 – 5 p.m.

Where: Attend via Facebook Live or in person at Colorado Mountain College’s Morgridge Commons Meeting & Conference Center, 815 Cooper Ave., Glenwood Springs, CO 81601

Agenda

Envisioning Colorado’s Future State Parks

Fact sheets

Colorado’s Changing Population

Colorado’s State Parks

2 p.m. – Welcome

Chairman John Howard

2:10 p.m. – Introductory Presentation

CPW Assistant Director Margaret Taylor

Commissioner Carrie Besnette Hauser

2:30 p.m. – Panel 1 Discussion

Moderator: Krista Heiner, CPW

Panelists

Dan Gates, Chairman of Coloradans for Responsible Wildlife Management

Allison Kincaid, Executive Director of Colorado Parks & Recreation Association

Jake O’Connor, President & Owner of ReActive Adaptations

Andrea Kurth, Youth Engagement Coordinator for Leadville Ranger District, San Isabel National Forest

Jackie Radilla, Community Hub Coordinator for Get Outdoors Leadville!

3:30 p.m. – Panel 2 Discussion

Moderator: Krista Heiner, CPW

Panelists

Mike Pritchard, Executive Director of Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association

Jed Selby, President of South Main

Loretta Pineda, Executive Director of Environmental Learning for Kids

Janie VanWinkle, Owner & Manager of VanWinkle Ranch, LLC

4:30 p.m. – Commission Discussion