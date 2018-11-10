Public meeting Nov. 15 for CO 1 future planning, analysis

WELLINGTON — On Nov. 15, the Colorado Department of Transportation will host a public meeting to discuss an ongoing study regarding access control, striping, and an operations analysis on Colorado Highway 1 from Larimer County Road 62 to the east frontage roads of the CO 1/I-25 interchange.

The meeting will occur at the Leeper Center in Wellington from 4-7 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend, to learn about the study and provide feedback.

As Wellington grows, a larger demand is placed on the highway. With limited right of way, this introduces a challenge of maintaining highway mobility in a Main Street setting.

An Access Control Plan with short- and long-term access recommendations will guide CDOT and the Town of Wellington during future access requests and changes. The ACP and operations analysis will also look at the short- and long-term transportation needs of CO 1 and identify and prioritize short-, mid-, and long-term improvements, including an option to modify the striping layout on CO 1 in Wellington.

Where : Leeper Center, 3800 Wilson Avenue, Wellington

Date : Thursday, Nov. 15

Time : 4-7 p.m.

PROJECT INFORMATION

