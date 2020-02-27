Public Open House for 65th Avenue and U.S. 34 Bypass Intersection Improvements

Starting mid-March, 65th Avenue north of U.S. 34 Bypass in Greeley will close for almost three months while the city works to improve the flow of traffic and increase safety at the intersection.

Originally slated for construction last year, delays caused by obtaining state approval forced city officials to push construction back to this spring.

WE ARE ALREADY GIVING YOU THE LOCAL NEWS FOR FREE. We do it because we believe and support Northern Colorado. Help us cover more with your OPTIONAL monthly donation. We'll automatically put you on our daily AD FREE email - the Daily Digest..

Help NFN Grow

City officials want to discuss this upcoming construction and share details with community members and nearby residents at an open house from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Greeley Family FunPlex, 1501 65th Ave.

Construction begins mid-March, however, officials are in the process of finalizing construction details and are still determining the exact start date. When construction officials finalize the start date, city staff will share that information on the www.greeleygov.com/services/pw/projects/65th-and-34 page, variable message board near the construction, and at the open house.

Instead of extending construction for an additional three months and leaving lanes open to through traffic, officials decided to completely close 65th Avenue just north of the U.S. 34 Bypass for about three months. Local, emergency and business access will remain open during all construction.

For more information about this project or the open house, or if community members cannot attend the meeting and want to ask questions, contact City Engineer Tom Hellen at 970-350-9793 or tom.hellen@greeleygov.com