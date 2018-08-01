Publisher update: August 2018

Dear Readers,

With my two small boys, whenever possible I take my family out camping to the High Park fire burn acreage I recently acquired where there’s always so much to see. Early July proved no exception — springing up among the burned trees we found an array of wildflowers, that even as a native Coloradoan, I found the shapes and colors to be truly amazing.

That got me thinking of the staggering beauty of wildflowers throughout our State and their surprisingly long season. Then I remembered our friend John Fielder’s book WILDFLOWERS OF COLORADO, with a large section on wildflowers in Northern Colorado and instructions on how to locate them.

So I contacted John and asked about the book’s availability for our readers (see below) as well as his experience with the return of wildflowers after a burn — here’s what John had to say:

“Fire is beautiful. Have you ever seen magenta-colored fireweed wildflowers sprout from a burn? Or dense thickets of lodgepole pine and aspens that heal a burned landscape? Fire is as natural as Nature itself. My grandchildren will succeed me and, perhaps, carry forward my legacy. Both acts sustain and perpetuate the species: trees and shrubs and animals in the forest, and more Fielders to make Colorado photographs and promote the protection of four billion years of life on Earth. Unfortunately, fire burns homes, too. May we learn from both the good and bad of fire, but never lose sight of the forest for the trees.”

John Fielder, Nature Photographer

Take a look at WILDFLOWERS OF COLORADO by John Fielder at your local book retailer or order online at: https://www.johnfielder.com/pr oduct/wildflowers-of-colorado/

Once you’ve seen John’s stunning photography of these miracles of nature I bet you will be inspired to get out there and see them for yourself. And even in the dead of winter, once you have this beautiful book in your home, you will be reminded of Nature’s resilience and this exceptional State we are so fortunate to call home.

Thanks to my wife for capturing some of the variety of the beautiful wildflowers we saw.