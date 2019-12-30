Publisher’s Letter: 2020 — AN INSPIRING NUMBER!

2020 — a number that often refers to clarity of vision — what a great and hopeful concept with which to begin the New Year!

It’s all in how you choose to see it. In every age in years past there were folks who wrung their hands about the challenges of their time. And in fact, every age has its unique challenges.

But especially living in this great State of Colorado, there were also many thoughtful, hardworking people who came before us who were thinking about future generations and the world they were leaving behind — for us. These were the people busy planting trees in their lifetime whose shade they would never sit beneath. We owe them a debt of gratitude for the quality of life we enjoy on a daily basis that was planned well before, through birth or migration, we wound up here.

At North Forty News we strive to share with you, our readers, the fine work of so many modern-day concerned citizens throughout Northern Colorado, whether through our coverage of nonprofits who are doing some stellar work, small businesses, for example, that sell “up-cycle” art that keeps many re-purposed items out of landfills, government employees who are leading initiatives that plan for better outcomes of future growth, and local artists, musicians, and dining establishments that enhance our everyday quality of life.

Our overall guiding mission is to “Connect Communities and the People Who Live in Them” as communities that band together will get the competitive edge in planning for their future.

We are a “regional” weekly because Northern Colorado is a unique area wherein not every city or town offers every service its residents might want or need. We know that some folks are willing to travel considerable distances for a night out on the town or shopping in person in a unique shop in a surrounding town or city.

In addition to introducing our readers to unique goods and services, we aspire to introduce you to people and organizations who (and that) are making a difference, often around issues that matter to you . Our highest hope is to help you make new friends with whom you can work collectively to make a difference for our current generation — and for the generations to come.

Toward that end, we’d like to hear from you as to local people, organizations, and initiatives in your community that deserve to be introduced to our readers. Due to content limitations, we can’t guarantee that we can publish everything we receive but we will respond to you. Please forward your information to: ahunter@northfortynews.com.

And here’s some inspiration to begin the New Year:

Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does. — William James

The first step to getting somewhere is to decide you’re not going to stay where you are. — J. P. Morgan

Begin doing what you want to do now…we have only this moment, sparkling like a star and in our hand, melting like a snowflake. — Francis Bacon Sr.

You might have to fight a battle more than once to win it. — Margaret Thatcher

Remember to take care of yourself. You can’t pour from an empty cup. — Unknown

Blaine Howerton