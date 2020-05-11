Publisher’s Letter: Build Back Better!

We all long for a return to “normalcy” — life as we knew it before Covid-19 changed almost everything. But going forward, life will never be the same as it was as recently as the end of 2019.

With the many things now on our plate, there is so much to consider. First and foremost is to give thought as to what we need to do personally and for our families to keep us as safe as possible and to reduce our risk of becoming a statistic.

But once we have done our part to practice physical distancing, to wear a mask when out in public, and to keep abreast of critical health-related information as it becomes available — what else do we need to be thinking about?

In order to “build back better” will you and your children come to value the benefit of planned exercise such as a daily walk? And will your children have discovered the fun and exploration of books over incessant video games? Will they value their friends and family as never before — and will you?

If you’re a small business owner, obviously, you are thinking about how you will survive this mandated shutdown. Beyond mere survival, you may be thinking about what you will need to do to make your business compliant to new rules and regulations that may be set in place to facilitate a safe environment for a phased reopening. Given everything we know, how would you plan to reopen? What processes can you put in place to make small business operations less risky?

Change is often painful, especially when we didn’t see it coming and when it is foisted upon us. But there’s an upside to change and moving away from a rigid adherence to “how it’s always been.”

When we are forced to become creative to master new realities, we grow. With change, we have the capacity and opportunity to “build back better” than might have been the case if we weren’t faced with this unprecedented crisis. If you hold the mindset that you will create a better outcome from the circumstances you currently face, your chances of creating that outcome are greatly enhanced because you will allow new ideas to surface. If you think you can, most often, you will!

Unlike previous generations who might have been faced with this health-related calamity, we have the benefit of online transactions and virtual contact with our customers. Of course, some industries do not lend themselves to doing all business online — think auto repairs, raising cattle, growing crops. But even these industries can rethink their operations in light of the new reality that is in the process of evolving.

Keep asking yourself what you will do that’s different and what you will do that’s better.

Build Back Better! That’s not just a nice idea — it’s a necessity!

