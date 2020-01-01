Publisher’s Letter: FORGET YEAR-END RESOLUTIONS!

Ever wonder why New Year’s Resolutions so often fail?

It’s because they are often of a punishing nature consisting of things we “wish” we wanted to do — whereas in reality, WE DON’T WANT TO DO.

Gyms can sell far more memberships than their facilities can accommodate — and why? Because a majority of the people who sign up at the beginning of the year will rarely-to-never use their gym membership.

This year it may be time to step back and determine: “What’s driving you?”

Better yet, consider what may be missing in your life that can support and inspire you to become a more successful and happier person than you were last year?

Many people bemoan their tendency to over-indulge in food and beverage, while what may be underlying such behavior is a general dissatisfaction in how their life is unfolding. Determine what needs are not being met in your life, find ways to get those needs met, and all manner of things in your life may improve.

For example, people need continual sources of inspiration. In the past, these needs were often met through participation in a spiritual community. For some folks this may still provide the uplift they seek and also association with people who are actively working to improve their own lives along with the lives of others. Other people may need secular forms of inspiration. How can you go about getting that sense that your life matters beyond the obvious — that you are not only making an impact but leaving a legacy?

When part of your efforts consist of working for the greater good, all kinds of new ideas, working relationships, and new friends may come into your life enriching it well beyond in years past.

Exploration may be called for that introduces you to new people, new movements, new ideas and new forms of inspiration that introduce you to parts of yourself you never imagined.

Make time to expand your awareness, your intention, and your capacity to make a difference not just in your own life but in the lives of people you may never personally meet.

Consider watching one TED Talk a day. Choose a topic of interest and often a TED Talk addresses that from 10 minutes to up to an hour.

Visit a “real” bookstore where topics you never even knew existed often jump out at you. With online book search algorithms point you toward what you have historically been interested in. For new inspiration, break out of those habitual patterns!

Contact people in your life who may be retired professionals and spend time with them over coffee, lunch, or Happy Hour. People from different generations offer a fresh perspective. They often know about things that have been sidelined through the distraction of technology that are very worth plugging back into your life.

Learn about the challenges and decisive action of the “giants of humanity,” in recent times or a century ago, through reading biographies.

As you embark on this new year be kind and gentle with yourself. Be committed to introducing yourself to new ideas, new forms of inspiration, and new in-person collaborations.

Do this, and at year-end, we predict that 2020 will turn out to be one of the most extraordinary years of your life — so far, that is!

