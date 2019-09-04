Publisher’s Letter: LABOR DAY — WHAT DO WE REALLY KNOW ABOUT IT?

Traditionally, Labor Day, the first Monday of September, has come to mark the end of the summer season. But we may lose sight of the fact that it was created by the labor movement in the late 1800’s, becoming a federal holiday in 1894.

And for those of you who may think we haven’t come a long way since then, consider working 12 hours a day, seven days a week to eke out a bare existence and seeing children as young as 5 or 6 years old earning a fraction of their adult co-worker’s pay working in unsafe conditions in mines, factories, and mills in many, but not all, states across the nation.

Yes, on a subjective topic, open to varying opinions, I believe it’s still accurate to say that we have come a long way in establishing safer working conditions, more livable rates of pay, and protecting the rights of children. Considering the efforts of those folks who worked so hard to bring us to this better day we have a lot for which to be grateful.

In the present day, standing on the platform of their accomplishments, we look ahead to all the positive and even hopeful things this new Fall season brings, highlighting just a few among many:

The return of CSU students, over 30,000 of them! We love ’em as they bring verve, vitality and as with all college towns, they help support the restaurants, shops, services, and musical venues we all enjoy.

The return of CSU sporting events, again, made possible by our vibrant student population.

Windsor — 2019 Harvest Festival, September 1 – 2

Estes Park — Longs Peak Scottish/Irish Highland Festival, September 5 – 8

Loveland — Goodguys 22nd Colorado Nationals Grand Car Show, September 6 – 8

Bellvue — Rist Canyon Mountain Festival, September 7

Berthoud — Wildfire Street Festival, September 7

Laporte — 7th Annual Pig Roast Fundraiser/PC Fire Protection District, September 7

Greeley — Boz Scaggs Concert, September 12

Fort Collins — Fortoberfest, September 21

Red Feather Lakes — Camp Jack Nicol Fall Family Festival, September 28

Timnath — Taste in Timnath Fall Festival & 5K 2019, September 28

Wellington — Oktoberfest, September 28

There’s so much going on throughout the Front Range of Northern Colorado that the above is a mere “appetizer” of events. Consider which neighboring town you’d like to discover, check out our event calendars and when you meet new folks, tell them we suggested you pay them a visit!

————————————-

Blaine Howerton