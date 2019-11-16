Publisher’s Letter: What’s Going On Where You Live?

Have you ever said to yourself “Gee, this is great! People should know about this.” Or perhaps your child won a prestigious award. Were you just amazed that yes, this was your own little kiddo? Perhaps you want to encourage other parents that our kids are capable of surprising feats.

At North Forty News, our staff believes in “solution-driven” journalism. We recognize and support what’s working in life. This includes the heroic deeds of the hidden giants of our time as well as the small, everyday acts of kindness done by your kids or neighbors. We want to hear about it and share it with the people who live in communities throughout Northern Colorado, some of whom may be your neighbors.

Technology has opened the way for so many new and wonderful experiences. But it can also create an ever-increasing sense of isolation through engineering out face-to-face contact. We seek not just to connect communities but the people who live in them.

We are asking what you’d like to see published — do you observe excellence in your children’s school? Is there a teacher worthy of recognition? Have you, your kid, or your neighbor created a group to help less fortunate people either locally or around the world?

All throughout Northern Colorado so much is going on that is commendable.

Reading the “average” newspaper you may read about a kid who set a fire in a distant place killing a number of people while right in our midst are countless acts of heroism we rarely get to read about. Perhaps you’ve witnessed something extraordinary that you’d like to share with us so we can share them with our readers.

Community is all about connection. We seek additional ways to let people know about the things that might matter to them. Well informed, they can “show up” and contribute to the people and activities that are in line with their values — you can help us create that.

We’d love to hear from you, our readers, as to what you’d like to see covered in future editions. If you see a topic, an event, a tidbit from your child’s school, an upcoming performance that you’d like to see us write about* send an email to: ahunter@northfortynews.com

*Due to content load, we can’t guarantee we can publish everything we receive but we will get back to you.

