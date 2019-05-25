Pushing up Daisies: Sustainable Death Care Preserves Land & Legacy

This June, Goes Funeral Care, industry leaders in Green Burial in Northern Colorado, will host two special screenings of the award-winning documentary A Will for the Woods. People are searching for ways to reduce their impact on the planet, even after death. From mushroom suits to green burial and home funerals, a more natural approach to death is possible. Beyond the benefit to the individual, green burial can also help communities preserve and protect open space for future generations. The upcoming screenings of A Will for the Woods will explore these topics and will include time after the film for discussion and questions about land preservation, sustainable death arrangements, green burial, spirituality, and how we grieve the loss of our loved ones while celebrating the lives they led.

Screening information:

First Screening: June 5 th from 3 to 5 pm at the Fort Collins Senior Center, free to the public

from 3 to 5 pm at the Fort Collins Senior Center, free to the public Second Screening: June 18th at 6:30 pm at the Lyric Cinema in Fort Collins, $10 admission

Chris Goes, owner of Goes Funeral Care, shares his experience, “Individuals want a more hands-on role in funeral planning, and they care about the impact their death has on the earth and those around them. We seek to shift the overall conversation about death and help people honor their values through their choices in death care. A Will for the Woods is a great starting point for people looking to have that conversation, as well as communities that value their natural spaces.”

A brief synopsis of the film:

What if our last act could be a gift to the planet? Determined that his final resting place will benefit the earth, musician, psychiatrist, and folk dancer Clark Wang prepares for his green burial while battling lymphoma. The spirited Clark and his partner Jane, boldly facing his mortality, embrace the planning of a spiritually meaningful funeral and join with a compassionate local cemeterian to use green burial to save a North Carolina woods from being clear-cut. With poignancy and unexpected humor, A Will for the Woods portrays the last days of a multifaceted advocate – and one community’s role in the genesis of a revolutionary movement. As the film follows Clark’s dream of leaving a legacy in harmony with timeless cycles, environmentalism takes on a profound intimacy.

Goes Funeral Care provides family-directed funeral service and community education in Northern Colorado. Goes is locally owned and operated and serves individuals of all faiths, offering a wide range of services including cremation, traditional funerals and burials, memorial services, home funerals, green burial, veterans’ services, and other creative remembrances.

For more information on this topic, please contact Rachel Metzgar or Stephanie Goes at 970-482-2221, or info@goesfuneralcare.com.