PVREA 2020 Annual Meeting Goes Virtual Only in the Interest of Public Health and Safety

By Amy Blunck

Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association, Inc.

Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association (PVREA) announced that its 2020 Annual Meeting is going virtual-only in the interest of public health and safety. The PVREA Annual Meeting, which typically sees over 1,600 in attendance, is the cooperative’s pinnacle event. Based on Colorado’s declared public health emergency in response to coronavirus developments, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advisories and PVREA’s corresponding need to activate its Emergency Response Plan, the member-owned cooperative determined the need to hold a virtual ONLY Annual Meeting instead of hosting the large crowd.

The Virtual Annual Meeting will start online at 9:15 a.m. on Saturday, April 4. Members can tune in by visiting www.pvrea.coop and clicking on the Virtual Annual Meeting homepage banner. Board Chair Steven Anderson and President and CEO Jeff Wadsworth will deliver their respective addresses via the Virtual Annual Meeting. The results of member votes for director positions will be announced on PVREA’s website shortly after the conclusion of the Virtual Annual Meeting.

In addition, a grand prize winner will be drawn from the list of members’ names who cast votes. All members who cast a vote are eligible to win the grand prize from the comfort of their home. The Grand Prize winner will be announced at the end of the Virtual Annual Meeting and also published on the website.

Members can vote by mailing in their ballot or by dropping off their ballot at the Embassy Suites in Loveland, Colorado on April 4 between 7:30 and 9:15 a.m. Ballots by mail must have been received by PVREA no later than April 3, 2020 at 11 a.m.

PVREA President and CEO Jeff Wadsworth states, “The Annual Meeting is a one-of-a-kind event where we have the opportunity to interact and engage with members. The Board of Directors and employees will certainly miss visiting with members in person, but it is in the best interested of our members and employees to change the in-person meeting to a Virtual Annual Meeting. I hope members plan to watch the Virtual Annual Meeting on Saturday, April 4.”

Learn more about PVREA’s Virtual Annual Meeting at www.pvrea.coop/annualmeeting.