Free Rabies Vaccinations offered at the Fort Collins Cat Rescue and Spay and Neuter clinic

Kaylene Weingardt and Lydia Jordan

Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic and Larimer Humane Society are collaborating to hold two free rabies clinics for pet owners

FORT COLLINS, COLO. (APRIL 16, 2018) So far in 2018, there have been 13 confirmed cases of rabies in Larimer County, five more cases than in all of 2017. To protect pets and make vaccinations more accessible, Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic and Larimer Humane Society are collaborating to hold two free rabies clinics. The free rabies clinics will be held at Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic located at 2321 E Mulberry St. #3 in Fort Collins on April 21 and May 19 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. These free rabies clinics are available to the public on a first come, first served basis for cats and dogs. Other vaccinations will also be available for a fee.

“Our vision is that every pet is healthy and wanted,” said Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic Executive Director Sarah Swanty. “Rabies is completely preventable with proper vaccination, so ensuring that all pet owners have access to this life-saving vaccine is essential to realizing our vision. We are so excited to be working together with Larimer Humane Society to address this need in our community.”

“The health and happiness of both animals and people in our community is our number one priority,” said Judy Calhoun, chief executive officer for Larimer Humane Society. “We are proud to be partnering with Fort Collins Cat Rescue & Spay/Neuter Clinic on these rabies clinics by providing extra staff support and assisting in removing financial barriers for pet owners at this critical time thanks to the generous support of our pharmaceutical supplier, Elanco.”

Pet owners and community members should always be vigilant around wildlife and take steps to keep both pets and the community safe from diseases like rabies. Rabies is an infectious disease of warm-blooded mammals. It is carried by a virus that affects the central nervous system (brain and spinal cord). If not treated, it results in paralysis and eventually death. It may be transmitted to animals or humans by a bite or other exposure to the saliva of an infected animal. Rabies is 100% preventable with proper vaccinations and by avoiding contact with wildlife.